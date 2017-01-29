Donald Trump destroyed my life,' says...

Donald Trump destroyed my life,' says barred Iraqi who worked for U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Fuad Sharef and his family, Iraqi citizens who were traveling to the United States on Saturday, were stopped by Egyptian authorities in Cairo's airport after President Trump's immigration ban went into effect, and told they would have to return to Iraq. In the first two, the Iraqis are happily seated in their plane, smiling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec '16 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,041 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC