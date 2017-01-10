Crime 35 mins ago 7:50 p.m.Tennessee men appealing sentences in Iraqi deaths
Two years after her husband was sentenced to 30 years in prison for an incident during the Iraq War, a Maryville woman is hoping that a successful appeal will bring him home. Dustin Heard was a member of Raven 23, a group of Blackwater USA defense contractors hired to protect U.S. diplomats in Iraq.
