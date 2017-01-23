Counter-ISIL Strikes Target Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, -- Near Bab, five strikes engaged four ISIL tactical units and destroyed three tactical vehicles, a mortar and an ISIL-held building. -- Near Raqqah, 14 strikes engaged four ISIL tactical units and destroyed four artillery pieces, a decoy artillery piece, an unmanned aerial vehicle tower, two tactical vehicles, a command-and-control node, 20 oil storage barrels, two tunnels and a decoy armored vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.