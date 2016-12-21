.com | UN: At least 6 878 civilians k...

.com | UN: At least 6 878 civilians killed in Iraq violence in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News24

A shoe is seen amongst the debris after a double blast in a busy market area in Baghdad's central al-Sinek neighbourhood. The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, known as UNAMI, said in a statement late Monday that 12,388 other civilians were wounded in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec 12 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec 9 lorne james 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,386 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,777

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC