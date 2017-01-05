Closure of Iraq charity puts rescued ...

Closure of Iraq charity puts rescued Yazidi sex slaves at risk, director warns

The closure of a charity providing treatment for trauma to Yazidi sex slaves rescued from Islamic State militants in northern Iraq will damage their chances of recovery, the charity's head said on Wednesday. The Yazidi-led charity Yazda, based in the Iraqi Kurdistan city of Dohuk, had been providing aid and mental healthcare since 2014 to Yazidi women and girls who have been raped and enslaved by IS.

