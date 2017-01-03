Canadian war-zone doctors saving ISIL...

Canadian war-zone doctors saving ISIL jihadists at hospital near the front lines in Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Canadian Armed Forces medical personnel X-ray a simulated patient during an exercise at the Role 2 medical facility in northern Iraq on Nov. 7, 2016. The photo has been digitally altered to protect operational security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec 12 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec '16 lorne james 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,251 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,564

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC