Calgary-based doctor returns from Ira...

Calgary-based doctor returns from Iraq after volunteering at front-line hospital

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: CBC News

Dr. Karas, who asked CBC not to use his full name or show his face to protect his safety, says his faith gave him love and compassion to treat patients on all sides of the conflict in Iraq. A Calgary-based cardiologist who's returned from treating patients on Iraq's front-lines says his faith helped him provide the same quality of care for victims on all sides of the conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... 9 hr diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,825 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC