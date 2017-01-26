British soldier killed in 'non-combat...

British soldier killed in 'non-combat incident' in Iraq to be buried with full military honours

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: ITV

A British soldier who died during a non-combat operation in Iraq is to be given full military honours at his funeral. The Ministry of Defence has described his death as a "tragic incident" and not the result of enemy action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Wed diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,281,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC