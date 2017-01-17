British air strikes destroy IS terror group's Mosul drone base
British air strikes have destroyed a site used by Islamic State as a base for drones in the battle for Mosul, the Ministry of Defence has said. A pair of RAF Typhoons bombed the Mosul building used by the group, which the Government refers to as Daesh, on January 12, the MoD announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC