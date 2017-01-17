British air strikes destroy IS terror...

British air strikes destroy IS terror group's Mosul drone base

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Thurrock Gazette

British air strikes have destroyed a site used by Islamic State as a base for drones in the battle for Mosul, the Ministry of Defence has said. A pair of RAF Typhoons bombed the Mosul building used by the group, which the Government refers to as Daesh, on January 12, the MoD announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec '16 Brexit 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,092 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC