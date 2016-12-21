Baghdad suicide bombing: 9 killed south of Iraq's capital18 min ago

Baghdad, Jan 1: Iraqi officials say a pair of suicide bombers detonated their explosives belts at a checkpoint south of Baghdad, killing nine people, including four members of the security forces. The police and hospital officials said the attack today near the holy Shiite city of Najaf also wounded 22. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which bore the hallmarks of Islamic militants.

