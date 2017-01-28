At least 2 killed in suicide car bomb attack in Iraq's Fallujah

At least two security members were killed and three other wounded on Saturday in a suicide car bomb attack and two under control roadside bomb explosions in the city of Fallujah in Iraq's western province of Anbar, a local police source said. The attacks took place in the early morning when a suicide car bomb went off at a joint checkpoint of army soldiers, policemen and allied tribal fighters guarding the western entrance of Fallujah, some 50 km west of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

