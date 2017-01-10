Abadi enlists neighbors to support un...

Abadi enlists neighbors to support unified Iraq

Tehran Times

Amid fears of interference by neighboring countries in determining the future of Iraqi territory being liberated from the Islamic State , Baghdad has launched an intensive diplomatic effort to improve and cement relations with states in the region. The political map in Iraq in the post-ISIL era is yet to be shaped.

