A look at Chelsea Manning's case

U.S. Army Private Chelsea Manning's 35-year sentence for leaking classified information to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks has been commuted by President Barack Obama to about seven years, including the time she spent locked up before she was convicted in 2013. Her sentence is now set to expire May 17. A judge convicted Manning, then known as Bradley, on July 30, 2013, of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations, theft and computer fraud.

