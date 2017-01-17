A baby named Trump and admiration for a new U.S. president in northern Iraq

Hassan Jamil's love affair with Donald Trump began in the thick of the American presidential campaign, when he found himself glued to his television screen on the other side of the world each night, transfixed by the billionaire's "beautiful" hair, commanding presence and magnetic speaking style. Jamil, who doesn't speak English, couldn't understand the Republican nominee's words but said it didn't matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.