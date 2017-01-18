15 killed in IS attacks in Iraq's Salahudin province

At least 15 security members were killed and five others were abducted during overnight attacks by extremist Islamic State group militants against military bases in Iraq's Salahudin province, said a provincial security source on Wednesday. One of the attacks occurred after midnight when IS militants assaulted a police commandos outpost in a rugged area by the provincial border between Salahudin and Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, killing at least 11 police commandos and wounding eight others, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

