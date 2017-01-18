15 killed in IS attacks in Iraq's Sal...

15 killed in IS attacks in Iraq's Salahudin province

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

At least 15 security members were killed and five others were abducted during overnight attacks by extremist Islamic State group militants against military bases in Iraq's Salahudin province, said a provincial security source on Wednesday. One of the attacks occurred after midnight when IS militants assaulted a police commandos outpost in a rugged area by the provincial border between Salahudin and Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, killing at least 11 police commandos and wounding eight others, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec '16 Brexit 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC