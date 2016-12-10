Yezidi IDPs suffering under heavy snow near Iraq's Sinjar Mountains
PanARMENIAN.Net - Heavy snowfall has endangered the lives of hundreds of Yezidi Internally Displaced Persons on Mount Shingal in Iraq, said a local official, urging the government and organizations to reach out to them, Rudaw reports. "Nearly 50 centimeters of snow has fallen on Mount Shingal, endangering the lives of the refugees there," said Mahma Khalil, Shingal's mayor.
