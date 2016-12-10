What if someone cancelled Christmas?

What if someone suddenly cancelled Christmas? What would we do, and how would we feel? What if the cancellation of Christmas was accompanied by the kidnapping of women and children, the razing of people's houses, and mass executions and terror? All these things happened when the Islamic State group seized a large swathe of Iraq in 2014, condemning Mosul's many Assyrian Christians to a living hell of violence, terror, and desperation. It makes our petty Christmas squabbles seem so insignificant.

