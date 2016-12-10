What if someone cancelled Christmas?
What if someone suddenly cancelled Christmas? What would we do, and how would we feel? What if the cancellation of Christmas was accompanied by the kidnapping of women and children, the razing of people's houses, and mass executions and terror? All these things happened when the Islamic State group seized a large swathe of Iraq in 2014, condemning Mosul's many Assyrian Christians to a living hell of violence, terror, and desperation. It makes our petty Christmas squabbles seem so insignificant.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|2 hr
|NAZI SOVIET ALLIANCE
|26
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Tue
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec 12
|Brexit
|10
|The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R...
|Dec 9
|lorne james
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec 6
|Stephany McDowell
|1
