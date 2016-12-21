Watch a US-led coalition strike destr...

Watch a US-led coalition strike destroy an ISIS vessel near the terror group's Iraqi stronghold

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The Iraqi forces struggling to retake the country's second-largest city, Mosul, from ISIS have paused their advance, entering what a US official called an " operational refit ." That halt comes after two months of hard fighting, during which Iraqi forces and their allies have pried just one-quarter of the city away from the 4,000 or so ISIS militants hunkered down there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 20 hr Obama is a Killer 6
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Fri PolakPotrafi 31
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec 12 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec 9 lorne james 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,440 • Total comments across all topics: 277,347,344

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC