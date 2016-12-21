Watch a US-led coalition strike destroy an ISIS vessel near the terror group's Iraqi stronghold

The Iraqi forces struggling to retake the country's second-largest city, Mosul, from ISIS have paused their advance, entering what a US official called an " operational refit ." That halt comes after two months of hard fighting, during which Iraqi forces and their allies have pried just one-quarter of the city away from the 4,000 or so ISIS militants hunkered down there.

