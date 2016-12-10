U.S. Air Strike On IS In Iraq 'May Ha...

U.S. Air Strike On IS In Iraq 'May Have Killed Civilians'

Iraqi pro-government forces patrol the eastern part of the embattled city of Mosul on December 28, during an ongoing military operation against Islamic State militants. The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group may have unintentionally killed civilians in an air strike near a hospital in northern Iraq on December 29, the Pentagon has said.

