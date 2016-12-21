Turning Iraq history to rubble, leaving the mess to looters

Iraq archaeologist Layla Salih, left, confers with UNESCO's representative in Iraq Louse Haxthausen, right, at the ancient site of Nimrud, Iraq, in this Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 photo. Days after Iraqi forces drove the Islamic State group from Nimrud in November, Salih arrived to survey the damage they wreaked on the nearly 3,000-year-old site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.