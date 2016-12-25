Tunisia arrests Berlin attacker's nephew
Tunisia on Saturday said it had arrested the nephew of Anis Amri, the suspected Berlin truck attacker gunned down by Italian police, as Germany searched for the jihadi's possible accomplices. Tunisia's interior ministry said the nephew and two other suspects, aged between 18 and 27, were detained on Friday and were members of a "terrorist cell" connected to Tunisian-born Amri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|7 hr
|Obama is a Killer
|6
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|31
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec 12
|Brexit
|10
|The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R...
|Dec 9
|lorne james
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC