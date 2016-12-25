Tunisia arrests Berlin attacker's nephew

Tunisia on Saturday said it had arrested the nephew of Anis Amri, the suspected Berlin truck attacker gunned down by Italian police, as Germany searched for the jihadi's possible accomplices. Tunisia's interior ministry said the nephew and two other suspects, aged between 18 and 27, were detained on Friday and were members of a "terrorist cell" connected to Tunisian-born Amri.

