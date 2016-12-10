The Latest: Woman describes scene of German market attack
Brunella Capitani was walking with her husband to have dinner at the Berlin Christmas market when she heard the ominous sound of a truck plowing through stalls at the busy event. Capitani told The Associated Press at her home in the northern Dutch city of Groningen that she heard the truck crash again and again "so there was this banging, repeating of the banging."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|2 hr
|NAZI SOVIET ALLIANCE
|26
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Tue
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec 12
|Brexit
|10
|The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R...
|Dec 9
|lorne james
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec 6
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC