The Latest: Woman describes scene of ...

The Latest: Woman describes scene of German market attack

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NewsOK.com

Brunella Capitani was walking with her husband to have dinner at the Berlin Christmas market when she heard the ominous sound of a truck plowing through stalls at the busy event. Capitani told The Associated Press at her home in the northern Dutch city of Groningen that she heard the truck crash again and again "so there was this banging, repeating of the banging."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 2 hr NAZI SOVIET ALLIANCE 26
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Tue TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec 12 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec 9 lorne james 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec 6 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,573

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC