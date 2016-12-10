Strikes Target ISIL Terrorists in Syr...

Strikes Target ISIL Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

24 min ago

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, -- Near Raqqa, six strikes engaged five ISIL tactical units, destroying a fighting position, a heavy machine gun, a mortar system and a vehicle. A bridge was disabled.

