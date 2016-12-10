Some in Mosul wary of return of Iraq's government
The 19-year-old resident of Mosul pulled up his shirt and showed a festering wound on his back. It came, he said, from Iraqi troops who detained him for three days and beat him, trying to get him to confess to belong to the Islamic State group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|22 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Wed
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Tue
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec 12
|Brexit
|10
|The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R...
|Dec 9
|lorne james
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC