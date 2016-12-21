No big New Year's celebrations for Iraq's displaced

Displaced Iraqis, who fled fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, waiting at the gathering point to be taken for a camp for internally displaced people, in Bartella, around 19 miles ... . Displaced Iraqis, who fled fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, waiting at the gathering point to be taken for a camp for internally displaced people, in Bartella, around 19 miles ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.