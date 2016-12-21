Military Strikes Target ISIL in Syria, Iraq
U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, -- Near Raqqah, eight strikes engaged three ISIL tactical units; destroyed six oil storage tanks, two vehicle bombs and a technical vehicle; and damaged a supply route, a fighting position and a truck. Attack, bomber, fighter, remotely piloted and rotary wing aircraft and rocket artillery conducted nine strikes in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq's government: -- Near Mosul, five strikes engaged an ISIL tactical unit; destroyed two vehicles, a building, two tunnels and an ISIL command and control headquarters; and damaged a supply route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|3 hr
|Mo ham head
|11
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|31
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Thu
|just a guy i knew
|2
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 20
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R...
|Dec 9
|lorne james
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC