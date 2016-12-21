Midnight Mass-acre: Fears ISIS plotting Xmas church attacks
Security services are on high alert to foil terror plots following the Berlin Christmas market attack which left 12 people dead. Around five million people are expected to head to churches across the UK tonight and on Christmas Day as religious leaders at the Vatican in Rome have heightened security.
