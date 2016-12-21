Midnight Mass-acre: Fears ISIS plotti...

Midnight Mass-acre: Fears ISIS plotting Xmas church attacks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Security services are on high alert to foil terror plots following the Berlin Christmas market attack which left 12 people dead. Around five million people are expected to head to churches across the UK tonight and on Christmas Day as religious leaders at the Vatican in Rome have heightened security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 7 hr Obama is a Killer 6
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Fri PolakPotrafi 31
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec 12 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec 9 lorne james 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,591

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC