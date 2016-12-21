Istanbul attack revives terror jitters in New Year

Gunmen who killed at least 35 revelers in an Istanbul nightclub while dressed as Santa Claus revived terror jitters as millions of people around the world rang in 2017 in style Saturday. The attack, which also wounded at least 40 more people as panicked clubgoers jumped into the Bosphorus, stoked fears that large crowds of people cramming into major cities to celebrate the New Year could present a target for violent extremists.

