Istanbul attack revives terror jitters in New Year
Gunmen who killed at least 35 revelers in an Istanbul nightclub while dressed as Santa Claus revived terror jitters as millions of people around the world rang in 2017 in style Saturday. The attack, which also wounded at least 40 more people as panicked clubgoers jumped into the Bosphorus, stoked fears that large crowds of people cramming into major cities to celebrate the New Year could present a target for violent extremists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec 12
|Brexit
|10
|The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R...
|Dec 9
|lorne james
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC