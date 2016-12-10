ISIL suicide car bombers kill at least 23 Iraqis
Three suicide car bombs driven by ISIL fighters killed at least 15 civilians and eight Iraqi policemen on Thursday in an eastern suburb of Mosul, a military statement said. The attacks targeted Kokjali, a suburb that authorities said they had retaken from ISIL almost two months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
