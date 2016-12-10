ISIL suicide car bombers kill at leas...

ISIL suicide car bombers kill at least 23 Iraqis

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Al Jazeera

Three suicide car bombs driven by ISIL fighters killed at least 15 civilians and eight Iraqi policemen on Thursday in an eastern suburb of Mosul, a military statement said. The attacks targeted Kokjali, a suburb that authorities said they had retaken from ISIL almost two months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq 3 hr Mo ham head 11
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Fri PolakPotrafi 31
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Thu just a guy i knew 2
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 20 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec 9 lorne james 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,510

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC