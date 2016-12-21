Iraq's PM says ISIS could be defeated 'within 3 months'

Iraq's PM says ISIS could be defeated...

8 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

Iraqi security forces are advancing in Mosul and could defeat ISIS in the country "within three months," said Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. The prime minister made his remarks Tuesday in a Baghdad press conference that was broadcast on Iraqiya State TV.

