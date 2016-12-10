Iraq's PM says ISIS could be defeated 'within 3 months'
FEBRUARY 11: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks during a press conference together with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the media following talks at the Chancellery on February 11, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The two leaders discussed, among other issues, the security situation in Iraq as well as the recent influx of large numbers of migrants and refugees from Iraq into Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|1 hr
|George
|35
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|20 hr
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Tue
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec 12
|Brexit
|10
|The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R...
|Dec 9
|lorne james
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC