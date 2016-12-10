Iraq's PM says ISIS could be defeated 'within 3 months'

FEBRUARY 11: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks during a press conference together with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the media following talks at the Chancellery on February 11, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The two leaders discussed, among other issues, the security situation in Iraq as well as the recent influx of large numbers of migrants and refugees from Iraq into Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.