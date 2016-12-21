Iraqis mark Christmas Eve in town rec...

Iraqis mark Christmas Eve in town recaptured from IS

Iraqi Christians filled the pews of the fire-scarred Mar Shimoni church in a town east of Mosul on Christmas Eve for the first service since its recapture from jihadists. The Islamic State group destroyed crosses at the church in the town of Bartalla and set it alight, but volunteers worked for days to ready it for the service, the first held here in two and a half years.

Chicago, IL

