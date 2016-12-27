Iraqi PM says three months needed to ...

Iraqi PM says three months needed to rout Islamic State

SUBTITLED Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday it would take three months to remove Islamic State from Iraq, as U.S.-backed forces battle to dislodge the militants from Mosul, their last major stronghold in the country. Abadi had previously pledged the northern city would be retaken by the end of this year.

