Iraq Says Kurds, Foreign Companies Agree to Cut Oil Output an hour ago
Iraq said most international oil companies working in the country, along with the nation's semi-autonomous Kurds, have agreed to cut crude output to fulfill an OPEC accord. Iraq is fully committed to delivering on OPEC's Nov. 30 agreement to reduce supplies, Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaibi said Thursday in Cairo at a meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, known as OAPEC.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|3 hr
|Mo ham head
|11
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|31
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Thu
|just a guy i knew
|2
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 20
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R...
|Dec 9
|lorne james
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
