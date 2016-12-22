Iraq Says Kurds, Foreign Companies Agree to Cut Oil Output an hour ago

Iraq said most international oil companies working in the country, along with the nation's semi-autonomous Kurds, have agreed to cut crude output to fulfill an OPEC accord. Iraq is fully committed to delivering on OPEC's Nov. 30 agreement to reduce supplies, Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaibi said Thursday in Cairo at a meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, known as OAPEC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.