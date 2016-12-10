Iraq removes some of Baghdad's checkp...

Iraq removes some of Baghdad's checkpoints to ease traffic

Tuesday Dec 20

Iraqi authorities say they have started removing some of the security checkpoints in Baghdad in a bid to ease traffic in the country's capital. The development appears to reflect the government's confidence in its ability to secure Baghdad - even as it wages a weeks-long offensive to take back Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, from the Islamic State group.

