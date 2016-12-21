Iraq PM Haider al-Abadi says needs three months to eliminate IS2 min ago

Iraq PM Haider al-Abadi says needs th...

Baghdad, Dec 27 : Iraq's premier said today security forces need another three months to eliminate the Islamic State group from the country after launching their offensive against IS in October. "The available data indicate that Iraq requires three months to eliminate Daesh," Haider al-Abadi told a televised news conference, referring to the jihadist group by an Arabic acronym.

