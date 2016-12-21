Iraq: Gunmen snatch female journalist...

Iraq: Gunmen snatch female journalist from her Baghdad home

" Iraq's Interior Ministry says unidentified gunmen have broken into the house of a female journalist and activist in Baghdad and kidnapped her. Tuesday's statement didn't give details on the circumstances surrounding the abduction of Afrah Shawqi al-Qaisi from her house late Monday night in Baghdad' southwestern Saydiyah neighborhood.

