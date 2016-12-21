Iraq gunmen kidnap campaigning female...

Iraq gunmen kidnap campaigning female journalist

18 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

Afrah Shawqi al-Qaisi was taken from her home in the Saidiya district of the capital, Baghdad, on Monday night by men claiming to be security personnel. The article, published by the Aklaam website, criticised an interior ministry officer who she said had assaulted the principal of a school in the southern city of Nasiriya for refusing to punish a pupil who had quarrelled with his daughter.

Chicago, IL

