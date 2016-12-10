Iraq bomb attack targets Iranian Kurdish opposition party
Seven people have been killed and 15 wounded in a bomb attack on the offices of an Iranian Kurdish opposition party in northern Iraq, security sources say. A parked motorcycle and an explosive device were detonated late on Tuesday next to the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan in Koy Sanjaq, east of Irbil.
