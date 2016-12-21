In Berlin, Christmas Was Terror's Ico...

In Berlin, Christmas Was Terror's Iconic Target

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Townhall

It should come as no surprise that the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria has claimed credit for the Dec. 19 Berlin terror attack that killed 12 people and left another 48 injured, many critically. The terrorist, armed with a gun, killed a truck driver and stole his very large vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 20 hr PolakPotrafi 31
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Thu just a guy i knew 2
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 20 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec 12 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec 9 lorne james 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,310 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,278

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC