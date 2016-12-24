Fort Drum aviation soldiers return fr...

Fort Drum aviation soldiers return from Iraq, Kuwait

Watertown Daily Times

About 80 soldiers from the the 1st Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment returned to post Friday following a deployment in Iraq and Kuwait. For the last eight months, the soldiers have served in an advisory role as a part of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Chicago, IL

