Fighting the Islamic State won't change the sectarian image of Iraq's militias
Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a fight with Islamic State militants in Intisar district of eastern Mosul on Dec. 22, 2016. The militias fighting under the banner of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq have played a controversial role in the ongoing battle to liberate Mosul from the Islamic State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|1 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|33
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|5 hr
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Tue
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec 12
|Brexit
|10
|The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R...
|Dec 9
|lorne james
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC