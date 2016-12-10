Fight for a Mosul district shows Iraqis' slow, painful slog
A member of the Iraqi Special Forces stands inside a civilians house used to scan Islamic State militants movements at the frontline in Al Barid district in Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. It took up to 10 days for Iraqi troops in Mosul to move a few hundred meters and retake the neighborhood of al-Barid, a district of grand, upscale homes where fruit trees grow in the gardens.
