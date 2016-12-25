Fearful Christmas in Baghdad after attacks on Christians
Christians in Baghdad celebrated Christmas in a heightened state of fear after deadly attacks on Christian-owned shops that sell alcohol. Two shops next door to each other were riddled with bullet holes and spattered with blood after gunmen opened fire late on Friday in Baghdad's Ghadeer neighborhood.
