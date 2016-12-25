Fearful Christmas in Baghdad after at...

Fearful Christmas in Baghdad after attacks on Christians

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

Christians in Baghdad celebrated Christmas in a heightened state of fear after deadly attacks on Christian-owned shops that sell alcohol. Two shops next door to each other were riddled with bullet holes and spattered with blood after gunmen opened fire late on Friday in Baghdad's Ghadeer neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 7 hr George 7
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 23 PolakPotrafi 31
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec 12 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec 9 lorne james 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,765 • Total comments across all topics: 277,360,352

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC