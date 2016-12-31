Dozens killed and Injured in Twin Blasts in Iraq
The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for a pair of suicide bombings at a central Baghdad market. Police and hospital officials say the bombings, minutes apart, killed 28 people and wounding at least 54. Dozens killed and Injured in Twin Blasts in Iraq The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for a pair of suicide bombings at a central Baghdad market.
