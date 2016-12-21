Discussions put Jordanian-Iraqi oil p...

Discussions put Jordanian-Iraqi oil pipeline construction back in the spotlight

Talks will also focus on accelerating the start of the planned oil and gas pipeline project from Iraq to Jordan. Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah on Monday met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi in Baghdad, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

