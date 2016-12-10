Daesh attack in Mosul kills 10 civilians, injures 34 others

A Christian militia fighter from the Nineveh Plain Protection Units pushes a trolley carrying a rocket in a street in Qaraqosh, some 30 kilometres east of Mosul on December 20, 2016. At least 10 civilians were killed and 34 others injured Tuesday when mortar shells struck homes here amid an ongoing offensive to oust Daesh from this northern Iraqi city, a medic told Anadolu Agency.

