Daesh attack in Mosul kills 10 civili...

Daesh attack in Mosul kills 10 civilians, injures 34 others

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

A Christian militia fighter from the Nineveh Plain Protection Units pushes a trolley carrying a rocket in a street in Qaraqosh, some 30 kilometres east of Mosul on December 20, 2016. At least 10 civilians were killed and 34 others injured Tuesday when mortar shells struck homes here amid an ongoing offensive to oust Daesh from this northern Iraqi city, a medic told Anadolu Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 2 hr NAZI SOVIET ALLIANCE 26
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Tue TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec 12 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec 9 lorne james 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec 6 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC