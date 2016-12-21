Coalition Continues attacks Against ISIL Terrorists in Syria, Iraq
U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today. -- Near Al Shadaddi, two strikes engaged two ISIL tactical units, destroyed two vehicles and a heavy machine gun.
