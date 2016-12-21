Christmas reborn in Iraqi town freed from ISIS
In the ancient Iraqi Christian town of Bartella -- recently liberated from ISIS -- Christmas was celebrated for the first time in more than two years on Saturday. It was an emotional return for members of Bartella's displaced Christian community, who had been forced to flee when their hometown was overrun by the Islamist terror group.
