Bombings, mortar attacks claim 10 liv...

Bombings, mortar attacks claim 10 lives across Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Police and medical officials in Iraq say at least ten people have been killed in a series of bombings and mortar strikes across the country as government forces and allied fighters press ahead with a massive operation to flush Daesh Takfiri terrorists out of the northern city of Mosul, Press TV reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq 3 hr Mo ham head 11
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Fri PolakPotrafi 31
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Thu just a guy i knew 2
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 20 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec 9 lorne james 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,504

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC